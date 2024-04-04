Silver Surfer has been cast for Fantastic Four

HQ

Although most MCU projects have been criticized by both media and fans and have failed to achieve commercial success these days, there are many projects in the pipeline that have been hyped lately. One of them is Fantastic Four, which will premiere in July next year.

It was recently revealed that Pedro Pascal himself will play Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and he will be joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman) and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch). Now, another role has been finalized, and that's the Silver Surfer.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, it has now been confirmed that Julia Garner (The Americans, Ozark) will get that honour. She will take on the role of Shalla-Bal, a lesser known character who originally debuted in the late 60s in the very first issue of Silver Surfer.

Does this feel like the right choice for Silver Surfer to you?