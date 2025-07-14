Silver Surfer actress responds to "gender swap" backlash

HQ

At the reveal of the Silver Surfer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the most annoying people on the internet had their "woke detector" go off again, as they believed it was nothing more than a Hollywood agenda that the Silver Surfer was played by a woman this time around.

Speaking to the BBC at the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Julia Garner - who plays the Silver Surfer in the new movie - said she largely ignored the discourse. "I'm just going to still do my job," she said. "Also, it's Shalla-Bal, so it's different."

Shalla-Bal first appeared in 1968 and is the female counterpart to the male Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd, who was brought to live action in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Many fans are pleased with Garner's portrayal of the Silver Surfer.

"I was just happy that people are resonating with it, just like any other project," Garner said. "I'm grateful to be at this dance, to be completely honest with you."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres on the 25th of July.