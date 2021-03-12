Silver Rain Games and EA announce partnership

You're watching Advertisements

EA has inked a new partnership with Silver Rain Games, a studio co-founded by the actor who portrayed Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins, Abubakar Salim. The partnership is set to "provide funding for the up-and coming studio's unannounced IP, as well as guidance and support in the team's journey to bring a fresh perspective to games and to the industry."

The deal will see EA help support the production and launch of Silver Rain Games' first title, although as it is still unannounced, we will have to wait to see what it is. The studio itself however, now bolsters around 20 staff members, and is led by co-found Melissa Phillips, previously from the BAFTA Games Programme.

"We couldn't be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey," said Salim. "Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development."

EA Originals is known for titles such as Unravel, Rocket Arena, and the upcoming Hazelight project It Takes Two.