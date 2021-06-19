Silt is an eerie underwater puzzle game releasing in early 2022

The PC Gaming Show at E3 was filled with the reveals of many exciting indies but the one that caught our eye the most was Silt. This unsettling underwater puzzle game has a monotone art style similar to Limbo and it has a mechanic where you can take command of the surrounding underwater wildlife. Within the newly released trailer, we saw the protagonist control a piranha to chomp through the chains and set themselves free.

On Steam, the game's description reads: "Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching the deep to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Silt is an exploration game set in a surreal oceanic void. Explore the depths, possessing the creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and travel deeper into the darkness."

Silt is set to release exclusively on PC (at least for now) in early 2022.