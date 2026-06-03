Silo's third season begins to shine a spotlight on the events that led to the end of the world

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It's almost time to return to the world of Silo, as this July, the next chapter of the Apple TV drama series will officially kick off. Bringing back Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, who managed to survive her 'cleaning' and now has severe memory loss, this upcoming portion of the story will finally delve into the events that led to the end of the world.

Yep, we get a bunch of more significant prequel threads in this next chapter, focussing more on characters from the past and delving into the conspiracy and the series of moments that led to cataclysm.

The synopsis for this incoming season explains: "Season three of "Silo" continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced "cleaning" but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the "Before Times," journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

Set to premiere on Apple TV on July 3, you can see the trailer for Silo: Season 3 below.