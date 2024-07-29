Silo: Season 2 premieres on November 15

HQ

Last year, we got the first season of Silo on Apple TV+. Based on the books by Hugh Howey and starring Rebecca Ferguson, the series was well received and now it's confirmed that Season 2 will air from November 15. There will be 10 episodes in total and in addition to Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, and Iain Glen will also return and the cast will be joined by Steve Zahn.

We have also received a couple of pictures from the second season which can be viewed below.

Are you excited about Silo: Season 2?