Silo Season 2 filming put on hold amid ongoing strikes

The production of the second season of Apple TV+'s popular drama series, Silo, has been put on an indefinite hiatus. The show is the latest to be affected by the ongoing strikes throughout Hollywood, and as Deadline reports, the show was expected to be taking a one week production pause while sets were switched over, but now Apple is looking to extend the pause for an undetermined time.

The show, which is currently being filmed at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire, UK, stars Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer-turned-sheriff who is navigating life in a silo that houses and protects humanity from an apocalyptic and dystopian future, all while uncovering secrets that promise to shake the silo to its foundations.

Speaking of foundations, one of Apple's other massive shows, Foundation, is also at risk of being impacted by the strikes, as Deadline also notes that Season 3 of the show could be halting production midway through filming.

