Silo returns to Apple TV this July for its penultimate season

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Apple TV has announced that the third season of its drama series, Silo, will commence streaming as soon as this July. The first episode will premiere on July 3 and will then be followed by weekly episodes up until the ten-episode season runs its course on September 4.

Set to be the penultimate time that Rebecca Ferguson steps into the shoes of the character Juliette Nichols, the story for Season 3 of Silo will see how Juliette deals with the memory loss of surviving her 'cleaning', all while a new threat arrives to pose a danger to the rebellion and their efforts.

With Season 3 nearing, the teaser trailer for this next batch of episodes has been shared and can be seen below. It's unclear when the fourth and final season will follow, but it has been greenlit by Apple TV already, so it's without doubt on the way.