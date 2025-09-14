Silksong outsells most AAA games, trails only Borderlands 4 on Steam

HQ

The wait has been long and at times downright painful, but now that Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here, players just can't seem to get enough. The game has already shattered expectations, peaking at nearly 600,000 concurrent players on Steam—a figure that would make even the biggest AAA titles blush. In just three days it sold over five million copies, and more than a week after launch it still sits comfortably on Steam's best-seller list, currently second only to newcomer Borderlands 4.

For an indie release to maintain this kind of momentum after launch is almost unheard of. The hype has drawn in a whole new crowd—especially Soulslike enthusiasts—many of whom jumped into Silksong without ever touching the original. Unsurprisingly, that's led to a bit of a rude awakening for those unaware of the series' infamous difficulty. Thankfully, Team Cherry acted quickly and has already tweaked the early-game challenge to better welcome newcomers.

Meanwhile, the price tag is sparking debate. At just $20, many fans say the game feels "almost too cheap," while some developers worry that such runaway success at a low price could put pressure on industry-wide pricing.