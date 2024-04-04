Silksong now rated in South Korea and the announcement feels closer

HQ

Team Cherry isn't exactly known for revealing the progress of its work on Hollow Knight: Silksong, the announced 2019 sequel to one of the most successful Metroidvania games of all time. Just this week Xbox released the store page on PC and Game Pass, with no known date, and now we have yet another piece of information that points to the title with Hallownest's Princess Hornet being closer than many thought.

It emerged early this morning that Hollow Knight: Silksong has been age-rated in South Korea since last February, meaning that the Asian regulator has already had access to the full version of the game, assessed it and given it a 12+ rating, as you can see in the image below.

Considering that in most cases this rating comes three to six months before release, we can almost confirm that Silksong will indeed be released in 2024, following the studio's delay to an indefinite date last year.

According to Team Cherry, Silksong will feature an entirely new realm, over 150 different enemies and Silk Soul mode, a new difficulty level that unlocks after the first playthrough and will completely change the gameplay experience.