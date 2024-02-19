Silk writers room paused at Amazon, set to refocus for male audience

HQ

The writers room for the upcoming Silk: Spider Society has reportedly been paused. This means that every writer outside of the showrunner will be looking for new work as the Amazon-produced show heads back to square one.

According to the Ankler, the show is still listed as being in active production over at Amazon, but apparently it is being refocused towards a more male-skewing audience. What this means for Silk's live-action series is unknown, but it could be the case that Amazon took one look at Madame Web and decided it didn't want to go down that route.

Silk is a well-known figure from the Spider-Man comics. Bitten by the same spider that gave Peter Parker his powers, she first appeared ten years ago in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (2014) and has been a fan-favourite since.

