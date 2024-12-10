Silicone Heart brings the simulation of Stardew Valley to a world full of broken robots

Can a planet inhabited by hostile robots be a welcoming place for a human? Well, we're not entirely sure if that could apply in real life, but it looks like we do have an answer in video games thanks to the upcoming Silicone Heart. The premise is very similar to what I've assumed above, but it's combined with creating a cosy home in a junkyard full of broken robots, which you can repair to help you in your day-to-day life.

Gathering resources, repairing and upgrading machinery and setting up a farm amidst all that metal may seem complex at first, but the game's art direction makes us more inclined to expect an enjoyable and cozy adventure. While we don't have a proper trailer, on the developer Garden of Dreams's YouTube channel, you can find a series of Shorts where they show off the core gameplay systems and get a taste of the feeling I was talking about.

There's no release date for Silicone Heart at the moment, but you can add it to your Steam Wishlist now.