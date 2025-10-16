Silent Night, Deadly Night returns in the bloody new trailer

HQ

With Christmas looming large on the horizon, Santa is prepping for yet another season of jolly fun. Or does he? Because this time around, the presents and gifts he bears are anything but ordinary when Silent Night, Deadly Night makes a brutal return. This brand new modern take on the cult classic is helmed by Mike P. Nelson. The very same guy that created the reboot of Wrong Turn.

And just like last time around things look to be very much the same compared to the original movie. Be it, maybe with a slightly more sinister tone. So for anyone who's familiar with the 80's original, this will feel like a modern comeback tour.

Silent Night, Deadly Night lets us follow in the footsteps of poor little Billy who at a young age witnesses the murder of his parents. The culprit? A madman donning a Santa costume. This of course creates a deep rooted trauma within him. And as an adult, a series of unfortunate events triggers the memory, sending Billy on a violent murder spree.

Will the remake be able to live up to the cult classic? That remains to be seen when Silent Night, Deadly Night hits the big screen in the middle of December. In the meantime you can check out the brand new trailer below.

