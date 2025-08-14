Silent Hill's composer would love to create a Resident Evil soundtrack

HQ

When it comes to Japanese horror franchises, there are perhaps no two better examples than Silent Hill and Resident Evil. Both have transcended generations and proven to be a hit when they originally debuted and still so in the present day, but despite this level of success, the pair have never shared in one key area: namely Akira Yamaoka.

The veteran composer has worked on Silent Hill for most of his career, but he has yet to make the leap to Resident Evil. After countless years and multiple instalments with Konami, Yamaoka does hope that one day he could take a crack at Capcom's competitor, as was confirmed in a recent interview.

Speaking with YouTuber DarkSwitch, Yamaoka was asked about which dream franchise he'd like to work on, to which he replied:

"Well, I'd really love to work with the Resident Evil franchise. It's a horror game I used to play a lot, so it would be great if I can get a chance."

While it's unclear if he'll ever work on Resident Evil, Yamaoka does have plenty of Silent Hill projects in the works, including returning as the composer for September's Silent Hill f and also handling composer duties for the Return to Silent Hill film too.