Silent Hill: Townfall's development will continue despite Annapurna Interactive troubles

When the recent report came out that Annapurna Interactive's staff had all resigned and quit the company, many started to wonder what this would mean for the deals and agreements that were already in place. Some indie developers came out and stated that things won't be changed, whereas it was also noted that the plans to bring Alan Wake and Control to different entertainment mediums won't be affected either, and now we're also informed that development on Silent Hill: Townfall will be fine as well.

In a post on X, Annapurna confirms that Silent Hill: Townfall will continue to be developed hand-in-hand with Konami and No Code, with the publisher even adding: "We deeply apologize for any concerns about SILENT HILL: Townfall."

Silent Hill: Townfall was unveiled almost two years ago and since then we haven't heard much about the game at all. Perhaps this confirmation is a good sign that this will be changing sooner rather than later.