Silent Hill: Townfall will launch just ahead of the spooky season in September

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The State of Play broadcast has come to a close, after offering up tons of truly promising and exciting news for video game fans across a wide variety of genres. One thing that did seem to be commonplace was that very few titles fancy a November arrival, likely out of sheer fear of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is why late September for one has become very, very congested.

On September 25, Onimusha: Way of the Sword will make its arrival, succeeded by Control Resonant on September 26, and this is all in-line with when Screen Burn Interactive launches Silent Hill: Townfall on September 24...

Yep, the next exploration into the Silent Hill universe will be debuting just ahead of this year's spooky season, with this being the game that will take fans to the fictional Scottish island of St. Amelia to deal with horrors and fearful creatures for a reason the developer is not going into detail about as of yet.

As per PlayStation Blog, Screen Burn explains: "As with any Silent Hill story, plot details are obviously much better experienced and interpreted first hand. With that in mind, we won't go into too much detail on the events and locations that await Simon in St. Amelia, but we can dive into a few more features and moments revealed in the trailer!"

What we do know is that the game follows protagonist Simon, and will see him overcoming narrative-driven puzzles, evading a "horror in the fog", and otherwise attempting to understand his rather unfortunate situation with the help of the ally regarded as Zoe, who has called him back to the island.

With the launch getting closer, it has also been revealed that pre-orders for the game are now available, with a Deluxe Edition also being offered which provides 48 hours of Early Access to the game.

Screen Burn signs off with: "We'll continue to share the latest updates on Silent Hill: Townfall as we approach launch, so please look forward to more. We hope not only fans of the Silent Hill series, but also those who've never played a Silent Hill title before, will enjoy the brand new and haunting story unfolding in St. Amelia."