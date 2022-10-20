Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | A Plague Tale: Requiem
 See in hd icon

      Silent Hill: Townfall

      Silent Hill: Townfall will do "something a little bit different" with the series

      The game will be developed by NoCode and produced by both Konami and Annapurna Interactive.

      As part of the Silent Hill Transmission Livestream last night, we got several announcements relating to the iconic horror series. There was a remake of Silent Hill 2, and a game set in 1960s Japan announced, all on top of another game, which is being created by developer NoCode, known for the title Stories Untold.

      The upcoming project is called Silent Hill: Townfall, and is being produced in collaboration between Konami and Annapurna Interactive.

      Other than being promised by NoCode's creative director, Jon McKellan, that the game would do "something a little different" with the IP while respecting the source material, we don't actually know a whole lot about this game, as neither party, nor the announcement trailer do a lot to dish out on the details.

      HQ
      Silent Hill: Townfall

