Silent Hill: Townfall will do "something a little bit different" with the series

As part of the Silent Hill Transmission Livestream last night, we got several announcements relating to the iconic horror series. There was a remake of Silent Hill 2, and a game set in 1960s Japan announced, all on top of another game, which is being created by developer NoCode, known for the title Stories Untold.

The upcoming project is called Silent Hill: Townfall, and is being produced in collaboration between Konami and Annapurna Interactive.

Other than being promised by NoCode's creative director, Jon McKellan, that the game would do "something a little different" with the IP while respecting the source material, we don't actually know a whole lot about this game, as neither party, nor the announcement trailer do a lot to dish out on the details.