Silent Hill: Townfall to be presented in greater depth on Friday morning

It's going to be a very, very rough Friday morning for the European gamers out there, as late on Thursday, the next (and absolutely massive) State of Play showcase from PlayStation will happen from 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET. With that stretching for over an hour, you might already be expecting to hit the hay quite late that night, but it turns out you won't be drifting off into the land of slumber as soon as you would hope.

Konami has revealed that another Silent Hill Transmission is on the way and this one will follow shortly after the coming State of Play. Does this mean that there's a connection between the two? Perhaps. But what we do know is that the show will present a greater look at Silent Hill: Townfall while also sharing "the latest updates from the Silent Hill series".

The start of this Transmission is set for 00:00 GMT/1:00 CET on the morning of February 13, so yep, it's going to be one heck of a late night...