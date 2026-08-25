Silent Hill: Townfall brings Emmy-winning talent to its Scottish nightmare

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In this year's Silent Hill: Townfall, we follow Simon Ordell to Scotland, where the franchise's iconic, sinister fog has descended upon the harbour town of St. Amelia in 1996. A handful of new characters were introduced during the presentation, with the cast featuring several Emmy winners and nominees.

Among them is Terry O'Quinn, best known for playing John Locke in Lost, alongside Kezia Burrows from Observation and Jovan Adepo, whose credits include It: Welcome to Derry and The Odyssey. The presentation was brief, but we can expect skyscraper-sized monstrosities and an atmosphere thick enough to touch.

Silent Hill: Townfall launches for PlayStation 5 and PC on September 24, while Xbox Series players will have to wait due to the current exclusivity agreement. Check out the new trailer below.