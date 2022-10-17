Silent Hill stream officially confirmed for Wednesday

HQ

For many years, there have been several rumours claiming that Konami is about to revive Silent Hill and that there might be more than one project in production. Some insiders claim Sony is involved, others that Bloober Team is doing something, while others says Konami themselves are making a new game. So does this mean there is more than one project in development?

Well, it seems like we might actually get a definitive answer later this week, as Konami has now confirmed an official stream dedicated to the franchise. Starting on Wednesday 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST, we can look forward to: "The latest updates for the Silent Hill series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday".

As Konami writes, "updates", it seems like there are more than one surprise, so hopefully it'll be really exciting, giving new hope for the many Silent Hill fans who were deeply disappointed when the Hideo Kojima project P.T. didn't pan out.