Silent Hill sequel starts shooting next month

The movie adaptation of Silent Hill faced huge criticism when it was released in 2006 and was another of the many poorly made movies based on a video game back then. Despite this, interest in a sequel seems to have remained and fortunately it is about to happen with Return to Silent Hill. Christophe Gans, who directed the first movie, will also direct the sequel and as expected, the movie will be based on Silent Hill 2.

We now know that shooting will begin next month and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) will star in it. Christophe Gans himself says:

"Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they're willing to go to hell to save someone. I'm delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill."

