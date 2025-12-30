Silent Hill producer reveals future plans for the series - one game per year

HQ

After almost a decade away from the spotlight, Silent Hill has undeniably made a really big comeback. With both Silent Hill 2 Remake and Silent Hill F proving to be huge successes for Konami, who have clearly got their teeth into the game and are now planning for the future.

In an interview with Famitsu Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto says that from 2026 onwards, the ambition is to release at least one Silent Hill game per year. Either something completely new or some kind of remake.

"While it remains to be seen how much we can achieve this, I will do my best as the producer of the Silent Hill series. Ideally, we'd like to see excitement for Silent Hill continue to build. We'll do our best to provide you with new updates, so we kindly ask for your patience a little longer."

At the same time, Okamoto emphasises that this is about ambition rather than promise, and asks fans to be patient. We already know that Bloober Team is working on a remake of the first Silent Hill, which is undeniably promising, as well as the third game - although work on it is still in its infancy, if we are to believe previous reports.