Silent Hill is creeping towards World of Tanks in foggy Halloween event, Mirny-13

From October 26 to November 9, Wargaming.net will host a very special Halloween event in World of Tanks, which we were able to take a closer look at earlier this week. This time around, the developers have teamed up with Konami to capture their players in the thick and most mysterious fog of the legendary Silent Hill series.

During this period, a game mode called Mirny-13 will send players into battle against hordes of AI-controlled tanks. While the tank drivers prove their skills at the gun barrel, they are being hunted down by a most relentless enemy. Matches last around 15 minutes with up to five players gathered in a single lobby, each using very special tanks with unique skills. In a match, players have to eliminate enemy tanks within a time limit to receive a resource called Mirium. After your team gathered enough matter, you send it back to HQ to advance to the next phase.

Over the course of the match, the battlefield changes, for example the visibility conditions deteriorate and the enemies become stronger. You'll eventually face an enemy called an "Immortal" that cannot be killed by the players and causes high damage if he catches lone wolves. Similar to the Tyrant / Mister X from Resident Evil 2 (or Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill series), this opponent is supposed to put the players under constant pressure.

To make this event even more uncomfortable, Wargaming.net has tried to connect its scenarios with a somewhat real background. The inspiration of the whole idea can be found within a small town called Mirny in Yakutia (or Sacha, the region based in the northeast of Russia). World of Tanks players have to investigate strange reports there, as you can see in the video above.

The setting has another few influences, including Chernobyl's nuclear disaster and the works of the artist H.R. Giger. The Silent Hill series also left its mark, although ironically the result does remind us mostly of Death Stranding (which is probably just a strange coincidence). Either way, the two long-time developers from the Silent Hill series supported the project on behalf of Konami.

The composer Akira Yamaoka, who almost single-handedly created most of the atmospheric pieces of the iconic and disturbing Silent Hill soundtracks, are responsible for the eerie background melody in the Mirny-13 Halloween event. When the team from Wargaming.net first heard his work for this collaboration, they reportedly found it too creepy for the joint venture, so Yamaoka had to change the ambient mix up a bit, he said in an interview with the publisher. You can also check out our interview with Yamaoka below, back from when he joined the project initially.

The art director Masahiro Ito, who created many creatures for the Silent Hill series - including the initial design of the Pyramid Head - was involved in designing the event skins for World of Tanks: Mirny-13. According to Wargaming, he is a big fan of tanks from the Second World War (especially the German war machines), which is why he supported the campaign as much as possible. The results are these five gruesome event skins in the design of the Japanese horror game series:



Hornet

Cerberus

Goliath

Malachite

Grenadier



You can permanently unlock these skins with special event coins accumulated for levelling up the associated tank commanders. Wargaming also told us in the Discord chat that up to 100 employees were partially involved in this collaboration. As already mentioned, you can see the result of these efforts from October 26 to November 9 in the free-to-play tactical shooter World of Tanks.