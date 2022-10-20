Silent Hill f takes place in Japan during the 1960's

Konami had plenty of Silent Hill surprises for us tonight and the series is definitely back in business. But while other projects has leaked beforehand, we didn't know anything about Silent Hill f.

This horror adventure leaves the town Silent Hill and even America behind, and takes place in Japan during the 1960's. Besides a teaser trailer and some images, it was scarce with solid information about this mysterious title that is being developed by Neobards Entertainment and produced by Motoi Okamoto (Nintendo veteran involved in games like New Super Mario Bros., Wii Play and Wii Fit). Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that the story is being written by Ryukishi07, creator of the When They Cry visual novel series.

No formats have been announced so far, bur hopefully we'll get to know more fairly soon.