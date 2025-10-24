Gamereactor

news
Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f production manager claims that AI can't make bold and creative choices

Motoi Okamoto recently took to social media to slam the idea of AI replacing human creativity.

HQ

The discussions surrounding AI and how it should or could be used in game development, is ever evolving and continues to be a hot topic. With companies such as Krafton, EA and Microsoft wholly embracing it. Not only for game development but for use on all levels, from the bottom up.

But not everyone agrees with this approach. With the production manager of Silent Hill f now speaking out against the use of AI. In a post on social media he claims that the acclaimed horror game could not have been made without humans and claims that AI is simply incapable of making bold, radical decisions. He cites the game's scriptwriter and Japanese setting as two examples and says:

Things like changing the story's setting and to Japan or getting Ryukishi07 on board as a writer are the kind of choices AI would never be able to make.

Do you agree with Okamoto's take?

Silent Hill f

Related texts

0
Silent Hill fScore

Silent Hill f
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Despite its beautiful aesthetic identity, striking music, and lots of good ideas, the new Silent Hill disappoints as... well, a game.

0
Silent Hill f Preview: The fog has finally lifted

Silent Hill f Preview: The fog has finally lifted
PREVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

After four hours with Silent Hill f, it's clear that the developers at NeoBards Entertainment has captured the DNA of the series. However, the new chapter seems a bit too safe and unambitious.



