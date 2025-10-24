Silent Hill f production manager claims that AI can't make bold and creative choices

HQ

The discussions surrounding AI and how it should or could be used in game development, is ever evolving and continues to be a hot topic. With companies such as Krafton, EA and Microsoft wholly embracing it. Not only for game development but for use on all levels, from the bottom up.

But not everyone agrees with this approach. With the production manager of Silent Hill f now speaking out against the use of AI. In a post on social media he claims that the acclaimed horror game could not have been made without humans and claims that AI is simply incapable of making bold, radical decisions. He cites the game's scriptwriter and Japanese setting as two examples and says:

Things like changing the story's setting and to Japan or getting Ryukishi07 on board as a writer are the kind of choices AI would never be able to make.

Do you agree with Okamoto's take?