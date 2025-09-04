Silent Hill f Preview: The fog has finally lifted

HQ

For most media representatives, Gamescom is one long sprint from one appointment to the next. There is rarely time for much more than fifteen to twenty minutes of playtime (if you even get a controller in your hands), and only a handful of games can claim much more than an hour of the busy press people's time.

It was therefore a very special experience when, on the first day of Gamescom, I was allowed to camp out for four hours at Konami's booth to play the upcoming Silent Hill f.

However, the game deserves the extra attention. Last year, we got both the experimental Silent Hill: The Short Message and the ambitious Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team. But Silent Hill f is the first mainline game in the legendary series in - wait for it - 13 years! Such a long wait naturally raises expectations. It's hardly enough that Silent Hill f is atmospheric and entertaining, it also has to be something quite special.

This is an ad:

I was therefore very excited when, after a short presentation, I started the game, and fortunately my first impressions were positive.

The developers at NeoBards Entertainment has clearly leaned on the classic Silent Hill formula when it comes to designing the game's structure. That is to say, the narrative structure is the same (a short introduction followed by a bit of exploration before the first monsters are introduced), but both the setting and the cast are significantly different from what we are used to. Gone, for example, is the middle-aged male hero. Instead, we play as Hinako, a young Japanese teenage girl who lives in a small village called Ebisugaoka.

After her alcoholic father has had yet another outburst of rage, we sneak out and are tasked with making our way down to the city to our friends. Although the monsters are still hidden behind the curtain, this is easier said than done. In line with the classic Silent Hill games, you will walk down many dead ends, marked with a red cross on your map, before you find your way. In return, your exploration is rewarded with notes and collectibles, which, like a kind of papier-mâché, help to give some much-needed substance to the otherwise enigmatic plot.

After wandering around the foggy and abandoned town for a while, I finally meet my schoolmates. However, there is not much fun and games to be had, as the first monster is introduced, a kind of reddish fog that we must flee from in true Crash Bandicoot style, running towards the camera. We escape with our lives, but not all of our friends are as lucky, and now the once quiet and deserted town is suddenly overrun with monsters.

This is an ad:

The battles are exhausting overall. Not only because they are surprisingly difficult, even on the game's recommended difficulty level, but also because they drain your resources

Initially, you can only dodge (by pressing O), but soon Hinako finds an iron pipe, and we can now smash the already grotesque and twisted monsters even more. R1 lets you perform a light, quick attack, while R2 leads to a slow but powerful overhand strike.

Although the controls and flow are reminiscent of what we know from traditional third-person action games such as God of War, the fights in Silent Hill feel heavier and clumsier, which makes sense. Hinako is neither a mythical warrior nor a highly trained soldier. She is just a (highly capable) teenager desperately fighting to survive.

The fights are exhausting overall. Not only because they are surprisingly difficult, even on the game's recommended difficulty level, but also because they drain your resources. Attacks and dodges cost stamina; your improvised weapons (pipes, baseball bats, and other tools) wear out quickly and need to be replaced and repaired; and finally, your "sanity" is drained.

As you take damage or witness horrors, you get closer and closer to madness, and eventually you become completely paralysed and are only able to flee. A full sanity bar, on the other hand, allows you to keep a cool head even in the most intense combat. By holding down L2, you activate "focus mode," which slows down time and makes it easier to perform powerful counterattacks against enemies. If you hold the button down long enough, you can even perform a kind of super attack, swinging your weapon with great force.

The monsters do not drop items, experience points, or anything else when defeated. Survival is your only reward. Still, it pays to fight. Partly because a headlong flight often leads you down the game's many dead ends. But also because you get more room to explore once the monsters are defeated. Hidden in every nook and cranny are various healing items that can strengthen your life, stamina, and sanity. And if you are more skilled than I am and actually collect more items than you need, you can sacrifice them at religious shrines. This allows you to buy magical amulets that give you various advantages in battle.

Rituals and spirituality play a major role in Silent Hill f. As in previous chapters of the series, you are periodically thrown into a kind of spirit world. This is where my notebook really came in handy, because the developers don't hold back on the Japanese flavour here. Your normal arsenal is supplemented by decorative knives (kaiken) and even a ceremonial spear (naginata), while silk lamps, incense, and gentle bells in the background create an atmosphere that is both ominous and solemn. Here we encounter countless monsters again, but fortunately we also get help from a mysterious man in a fox mask, who may or may not have evil intentions.

In the spirit world, we are introduced to the game's puzzles for the first time. A cryptic poem sends us on a hunt for three symbols that must be found on some wooden boards. Unfortunately, the game is almost too helpful on the default setting, and we don't need to think too much about the symbolism, as everything is pointed out on the map, and Hinako seems almost impatient in her eagerness to help us by thinking out loud. There are so many support features that there is almost no room for independent thought, but on the other hand, we can't get stuck for too long during a preview, and fortunately, the full game can be enjoyed without all this help turned on.

Nevertheless, I actually ended up stuck when I returned to the town after the first dream sequence. As mentioned, the small town is almost labyrinthian. This makes sense in terms of guiding the player's exploration, but sometimes it seems too artificial. The otherwise athletic Hinako is unable to climb over even small fences or parked cars, and if you try to smash a potted plant with an iron pipe, for example, it doesn't even leave a scratch.

At one point, this "game logic" even spills over into the game's story. After fighting our way to the eastern end of the town, Hinako and her friends can see the road leading away from the town. But alas, a bridge has been destroyed, and they must find another way. The thing is, the bridge is probably no more than four metres long, and the small stream it crosses could probably be crossed with two strokes of the arm or a half-hearted long jump. But no, of course that's not possible.

The result is a town that is more of a backdrop than a game world. The designers' intentions are too obvious, and the atmosphere never becomes completely immersive. A few simple tricks, such as the ability to push physics-based objects or simply leave footprints in the ubiquitous mud, could have breathed life into the illusion. Unfortunately, the game never rises above the cookie-cutter AA presentation. Where the first Silent Hill titles, with their locked camera angles and hidden UI, felt very cinematic, Silent Hill f has a hard time hiding its game nature.

That said, Ebisugaoka is, after all, an atmospheric setting. With its worn tin roofs, ravaged bicycles, and muddy streets, the village is a fine horror backdrop, and even though the game takes place in the 1960s, it has an almost timeless sadness. Fortunately, the conversations between the hard-pressed teenagers are not ironically detached or filled with the constant pop culture references that sometimes make modern dialogue sound like Twitter threads. The characters are simply teenagers, as we all once were, with all that that entails in terms of mutual rivalry and insensitive comments, but also courage, curiosity, and solidarity.

Freud and Jung would love Silent Hill f

Although much of the time was spent exploring and fighting normal monsters, there were also a few sequences that stood out a bit. At one point, I was moving through some wet and foggy fields filled with scarecrows dressed as schoolchildren. To see my way through the fog, I had to remove a kind of thorn from the right scarecrow, but if you choose wrongly - and I often did - you are forced into frantic battles.

I also encountered two boss battles along the way. In one, I encountered a huge, lumbering monster consisting of fat, flesh, and muscle in a most peculiar combination. To survive, I had to dodge its massive axe, which subsequently got stuck in the ground. Then I had to turn lightning fast to grab a lever, which very slowly raised a gate I could escape through. As this took place with my back to the massive monster, it was extremely nerve-wracking. The second boss battle took place in the spirit world and was a very traditional one with changing attack patterns, multiple phases, and everything else that goes with it.

Silent Hill has always been more known for the visual design of its monsters than their AI, and on this important point, the game seems to deliver. Many of the monsters are grotesque and bizarre, but at the same time strangely sexualised. I suppose this ties in with the story, which seems to be partly about taboos and forbidden teenage love. In any case, I think Freud and Jung would love Silent Hill f.

My four hours with Silent Hill f led to the fog lifting when it came to several aspects of the game. It's clear that the developers have done their homework, and the game's structure, exploration, and monster design all reveal Silent Hill's distinctive DNA. But there are also mutations, such as the expanded combat system and the more traditional third-person design.

I already have the impression that Silent Hill f will be a mechanically solid and entertaining horror game. But it doesn't seem ground-breaking, and the first four hours contained neither particularly original ideas nor truly scary surprises. The game pales in comparison to the more experimental Silent Hill: The Short Message in this regard. At the same time, the production value also lags behind the latest Resident Evil games, as it looks much more like the latest reboot of Alone in the Dark or something from the previous console generation.

In short, Silent Hill f looks fine, but whether it's fine enough for the series' patient fans remains to be seen on September 25, when it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Hopefully, Konami has a few aces up its sleeve for that time.