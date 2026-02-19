Silent Hill f is getting an official perfume collection

HQ

Collaborations between video game series and other companies are nothing new, of course, but there is usually a sense that the brands are a good fit. That said, we're not entirely sure that this latest collaboration fits the bill. What do you think about chilling horror and pleasant scents?

That's what Japanese perfume brand Primaniacs now wants to offer with a Silent Hill f-collection (thanks Siliconera). They will launch two types of perfume, based on the characters Hinako and Fox Mask, which will go on sale in Japan on May 8 and will also be available via their website.

So what does horror smell like? Well, according to the description, Hinako smells like this (translated with Bing):

"Through the agonizing pain that assails the sorrowful heart, the young bird decides one day to spread its wings and fly away."

If Fox Mask is more your thing, you can look forward to this scent description:

"Words that are never formed - just thoughts that burn. A fragrance for the man who pursues a single, unique soul."

If this isn't your vibe, you can always settle for playing the game instead. Silent Hill f is now available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. You can read our review here.