Silent Hill f banned in Australia due to controversial content

HQ

The next chapter in Konami's chilling saga has been denied classification in Australia. This means the game will not be sold or distributed in the country unless changes are made prior to launch to meet the required standards. The Australian Classification Board has not specified the reason for the decision, but the game's content warnings include themes such as gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, torture, and graphic violence.

Australia is well known for its notoriously strict stance on controversial or offensive media content, and this is not the first time a Silent Hill game has faced resistance in the country. Silent Hill: Homecoming, released in 2008, was initially banned due to its violent content, though a censored version specifically created for the Australian market was later approved.

Konami is planning to release Silent Hill f later this year, and it remains to be seen whether a censored version will be offered for the Australian market or if the classification decision will be reconsidered.

Do you think strict regulations on media content is a good thing, or should there be more freedom?