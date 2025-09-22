HQ

Describing Silent Hill f as a concept is a bit of a rollercoaster ride of the best kind. Take the series back to its Japanese roots, place the player in the shoes of a multifaceted but vulnerable protagonist, and choose a time period such as the 1960s with limited technological development and what we would today consider outdated hierarchical family structures. Then tackle topics that are still relevant today, especially in Japan, such as bullying, suicide, and family, and even get a very popular and successful author, Ryukishi07, to write the script.

It all sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Not everyone is into Japanese development traditions, I get that, but it sounds authentic, refreshing, and even daring for Konami, and when the first pieces of concept art rolled out, with the striking but deadly vegetation in the stagnant Japanese village environment, it only cemented this expectation.

Yes, when Silent Hill f is described, it sounds like a slam dunk, but unfortunately, the story is a little different when Silent Hill f is played, and although the game is certainly not a disaster, the problems lurk in the more mechanical, structural and pragmatic aspects of the experience.

As described above, the malevolent, enigmatic, and now iconic fog travels east with Silent Hill f to Ebisugaoka, inspired by the Japanese city of Kanayama in Gifu Prefecture. Not only that, but we also travel back in time to the 1960s, so already in terms of setting alone, this new chapter takes a number of creative risks that, again on paper, are worthy of praise. The story centres on teenager Hinako, who seems slightly out of place in this sleepy little village, but who is suddenly swept up in a whirlwind of trauma, death, and ferocious monstrosities when the aforementioned fog descends rather suddenly on the town. Hinako must figure out what the fog is, how she can save her friends, her family, and the rest of the townspeople, and at the same time make sense of what the whole experience is trying to tell her.

Yes, just like other games in the series, Silent Hill moves in the borderland between the tangible and the real, and the implied and the metaphorical. It never becomes concrete enough for you to be convinced of exactly what is going on, and Hinako feels the same way as she stumbles between half-realisations, mental confusion, and exhaustion. It is a classic Silent Hill motif, perhaps taken to the extreme in Silent Hill 2, but fortunately a little more low-key here.

It is a story written by the famous author Ryukishi07, who has distinguished himself in Japan on a number of occasions, but even though there are new forces behind the story and the characters, the game's narrative "mode", if you will, is reliably recognisable. Yes, themes that are relatively unique to the game's setting feel fresh, but the way in which these are conveyed is through a traditional Silent Hill filter, filled with innuendo, figurative meaning, classic underexposure, and a "round-the-floor" feel. Hinako doesn't really understand what's going on, nor is she convinced that it's real or what it all means. It's a difficult premise to realise and make believable with credible reactions, but Silent Hill f actually succeeds in broad strokes in establishing a vulnerable, relatable, and deep protagonist, even though many of the elements around her don't quite come across as strong.

Hinako is not James Sunderland, so Konami and NeoBoards has dropped the firearms. Instead, Silent Hill f is built around a more cautious and unpredictable exploration of Ebisugaoka, where Hinako encounters ferocious monsters that must be beaten to death with iron pipes, clubs, and later on, more intentionally designed melee weapons. There isn't much to find here, apart from rudimentary items that can either be sacrificed at an altar to gain more "Faith", which can then be used to draw a random amulet with various stat bonuses, or else heal your physical and/or mental condition. The fact that the game's "meta", if you can call it that, is so simplified means that it is pure curiosity that drives real exploration, and fortunately, the game manages to construct an atmosphere that encourages just that. But it would be a shame to say that there is an advanced gameplay feel here, and if we compare it to recent survival horror examples such as Alan Wake 2, Alien: Isolation, and even Cronos: The New Dawn, they all manage to construct a world where searching every nook and cranny to find crucial gear to improve your chances of survival is quite essential. Silent Hill f doesn't quite succeed in this.

And then there's the combat system. It is with a resigned, slightly frustrated sigh that I hereby confirm that there is a bit of "Souls" inspiration to be found here. It's not that the game directly copies balancing, enemy design, and similar mechanical aspects from the Souls tradition, thankfully, but there are clear traces that unfortunately don't work particularly well in practice. First and foremost, as mentioned, there are only melee weapons here, and regardless of whether there is just one or several enemies, you use the traditional lock-on and then move around your target while observing and noting attack patterns. Using colour coding, you can interrupt an enemy's upcoming attack, and you also have a light and a heavy attack, as well as a subtle little evasive manoeuvre. The idea is that Hinako should be vulnerable and fragile, and even though the game overcomes some ludonarrative dissonance through this close combat system, they just haven't managed to create... well, a satisfying combat system.

To take just one example, there is a lack of proper kinetic feedback from the monsters you hit, so you can feel both the blows you deliver and the blows you take, but this is conspicuous by its absence here. There is also durability on all weapons, a concept that inspires neither much versatility nor different gameplay concepts. Add a somewhat uninspired stamina meter and monsters that look dangerous, creative, and enigmatic but rarely offer interesting attack patterns, and you have a fairly central aspect of the game that simply fails to engage.

That said, Silent Hill f fortunately finds other ways to engage, and the game offers a number of fairly innovative puzzles that require you to keep a close eye on your surroundings and actually think a little about the text left on small pieces of paper that enigmatically describe the task ahead of you. This part of the Silent Hill f experience contrasts so strongly with the otherwise rather insistent combat that one cannot help but wonder why Hinako has to fight these monsters at all.

Overall, the Unreal Engine controls feel slightly clunky and imprecise. Hinako is neither responsive nor does she feel correctly weighted, and although this is undoubtedly intentional in the sense that she, again, should feel vulnerable and confused, it does not result in satisfying, reliable physics, quite the contrary in fact.

No, Silent Hill f is downright phenomenal when it comes to all the aspects that don't involve being a... well, game. Despite a slightly lower level of detail than in, for example, Alan Wake 2, there is plenty of talent to be found in these foggy surroundings, and the series' regular composer, Akira Yamaoka, delivers some truly fantastic soundscapes that go straight to the spine. The story is well told with engaging performances from the actors, and the puzzles you encounter feel clever and innovative.

But then there are all the practicalities: the combat system, the enemies' actual attack patterns and manoeuvres, progression, and upgrades, and the game's item economy. All of this seems less polished, less precisely defined, and for that reason it is easy to recommend Silent Hill f as an experience, but somewhat more difficult as a gaming experience.