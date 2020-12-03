Silent Hill creator leaves PlayStation to found new studio

You're watching Advertisements

Keiichiro Toyama might be a name you know if you're a fan of scary games, as he's the creator of both Silent Hill and Siren. The latest game he has released, however, is Gravity Rush 2, and he hasn't worked on a horror game for over a decade. It seems like his next one will change that.

Because Toyama-san, Junya Okura (Siren and Gravity Rush) and Kazunobu Sato (Siren, Puppeteer and The Last Guardian) have released a video where the trio confirms that they've left Sony to go independent as their own studio called Bokeh Game Studio. We're told that one of the reasons for this change is that they've missed the freedom and creativity not working for a giant company gives.

Judging by some of the concept art shown off from their first game in the video, I'd say that includes getting to make games with scary creatures in them, as some of the ones shown are definitely more reminiscent of something from Silent Hill and Siren than Gravity Rush and The Last Guardian. We'll see have the project developers over the next few years and how heated the discussions will be in forums that have believed Toyama-san was involved in the rumoured Silent Hill "reboot".