Silent Hill: Ascension trailer teases choices and gruesome deaths

Considering Konami announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f and more from the foggy universe back in October, it's understandable if you've forgotten about Silent Hill: Ascension. That's probably one of the reasons why the Japanese company has decided to give us a reminder.

Today's trailer finally shows what Silent Hill: Ascension will actually look like in action, and the interactive streaming series seems to be a mix of Supermassive's multiplayer in the The Dark Pictures games and Twitch Plays Pokémon. I say that because Genvid Entertainment's series will allow viewers to vote what multiple main characters do in different scenarios. This includes having the audience take part in quick-time events where the outcome depends on how many fail this challenge. It'll be interesting to see how often these interactive sequences pop up, as the creators say there will be new scenes every day and that they have outlined a story that will last for months.

An interesting concept, but we'll have to see if Silent Hill: Ascension is able to keep its viewers/players engaged for that long. What do you think?