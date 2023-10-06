Silent Hill: Ascension to start in November for Europeans

HQ

If you've been looking for a spooky experience to fill your time on Halloween, Konami and Genvid Entertainment may just have a solution. Because it has now been confirmed that Silent Hill: Ascension, a new take on the famed horror series, will be making its debut and launching as soon as very early in the morning of November 1, 2023 for us in Europe and on Halloween evening for Americans.

Silent Hill: Ascension isn't just a new Silent Hill however, as this is an interactive streaming series that sees the audience leading the narrative in new directions. It will follow an all-new cast of characters as they explore new locations and are tormented by new types of monsters.

When the experience debuts in a few weeks, it will only be the first of a collection of live streams, so expect more as we further look to round out 2023.

It has been confirmed that pre-loads for the streaming app are now available on the App Store and on Google Play, with the stream itself taking place on the apps and on desktop browsers at 2:00 BST / 3:00 CEST on November 1.