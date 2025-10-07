Silent Hill 3 remake reportedly in early development

HQ

Konami's iconic horror series is making a huge comeback. Not only did players recently get the stunning Silent Hill 2 remake, but Bloober Team has also confirmed that it's working on a modernisation of the original Silent Hill. Meanwhile, Konami itself has been busy with Silent Hill f, which launched recently to generally positive reception. In short, the franchise hasn't felt this alive in decades.

But there's more. According to a trusted insider, Bloober Team is already preparing to begin work on a Silent Hill 3 remake, allegedly targeting a 2028 release. This rumour has been backed up by another well-known and often reliable source, Dusk Golem, who also mentioned that the Silent Hill 3 remake could become a reality sooner rather than later.

So far, neither Bloober Team nor Konami has commented on the speculation, but fans are hopeful that an announcement could surface during one of the upcoming showcases, perhaps at The Game Awards or Sony's next State of Play. Until then, we'll just have to keep the lights on and wait.

Are you hoping for a Silent Hill 3 remake?