Silent Hill 2's original director thinks the remake improves his game in one key area

HQ

Silent Hill 2 releases tomorrow, October 8, on PS5 and PC. And despite early criticism and doubts over Bloober Team, the studio Konami hired to make the remake, the first reviews have been way better than expected.

In fact, at a 87 on Metacritic, is already one of the better reviewed games of the year. This reinvention of the 2001 game has also pleased the original's game director, Masashi Tsuboyama (now working on Good-Feel).

"I think the value of the remake is that a new generation can play it. As a creator, I'm very happy about it. It's been 23 years! Even if you don't know the original, you can just enjoy the remake as it is", he tweeted.

Original Silent Hill 2 director thinks the camera is much better now

"Whether it's good or bad doesn't affect the original", continues Tsuboyama in a somewhat confusing thread, in which he apparently criticezes Konami for putting the focus on "4K, Photorealism, the bonus headgear", which he says "are all mediocre", while not doing "enough to convey the appeal of the work to the generation that doesn't know Silent Hill".

However, he likes a lot the changes made by Bloober Team, specifically the camera, which he feels "brings a big change to the playfeel of the game."

"To be honest, I'm not satisfied with the playable camera from 23 years ago. Depth and angle were limited by the processing load. It was a continuous process of hard work that was not rewarded. But that was the limit."

"The over-the-shoulder view definitely adds to the sense of realism. In other words, it makes me want to try playing the even more immersive remake of Silent Hill 2!!!"