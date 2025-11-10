Silent Hill 2 Remake's Xbox Series X/S release date leaks

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that Silent Hill 2 Remake has been age-rated for Xbox Series X/S, suggesting that the well-received remake of Konami's survival horror game would be soon forsaking its PS5 console exclusivity. A reasonable guess was that the rating would mean a launch this autumn, something that also aligns with the idea that PlayStation had around one year of exclusivity to the game.

Anyway, while we are still waiting for confirmation from Konami on the Xbox Series release plans, now a date has leaked with the culprit being none other than Microsoft via the Microsoft Store.

As per True Achievements, it's mentioned that Silent Hill 2 Remake should arrive on Xbox Series X/S as soon as next week on November 21, and naturally this has led to speculation about an imminent announcement/launch for the rumoured Born from a Wish DLC too.

We'll just have to stay tuned, but if you haven't taken a trip back to foggy Silent Hill yet, you will soon be able to do so on Xbox.