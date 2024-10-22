Silent Hill 2 Remake's physical version is a six-month-old build

HQ

There are several arguments for buying games on disk instead of digitally, not least that it is often cheaper and means that you actually own your game - and can thus sell it on if you don't like it (or save it if you are a collector, many old games eventually become really valuable).

Another argument that is often made is that it makes it possible to play the games in the future even after the servers are closed, which however is a truth with modifications. In too many cases, the game won't work without connectivity even if you have it on disk, and there are even examples of games that aren't even on disk at all, where it's just used to entitle you to play the title after downloading it.

Unfortunately, in the cases where the games do work, they are often quite shoddy versions that are completely unpatched, and it is in this category that we find Silent Hill 2 Remake. The YouTube channel Thekempy notes that the game on the disk is a six-month-old version.

The current version at the time of writing is version 1.03, which has several significant updates, but we won't write about some of the changes due to spoiler reasons. Check out the video below to see more.

Thanks, Neogaf.