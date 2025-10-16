Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn, and V Rising headline PS Plus Extra and Premium games this month

HQ

There's a chill in the air. Leaves are falling from trees. Your partner won't stop harassing you about what costume you're going to wear this year. That's right, it's October baby. As the nights grow longer and the weather gets worse, gaming in the evening becomes all the more tempting, and PlayStation Plus has lined its Game Catalogue with some fitting new entries.

Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn's PS5 remake, V Rising, and Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 all give us some spooky experiences to hit this Halloween season. Even if V Rising doesn't share the horror theme of the other games listed, its vampire aesthetic can help you feel like you're embracing Halloween if you're not a fan of getting jumpscared out of a fresh pair of pants.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, As Dusk Falls, and Wizard with a Gun also line up the Game Catalogue entries arriving on the 21st of October. If you're someone who has splashed out on PS Plus Premium, Tekken 3 will also be coming to the classics library on the same day.