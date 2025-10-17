Silent Hill 2 Remake surpasses 2.5 million copies sold

HQ

When Bloober Team gave us Silent Hill 2 Remake last year, critics and audiences alike agreed that this was the long-awaited return to the forefront of Konami's horror series, and in this 2025 we can only agree that it's in excellent health, having enjoyed Silent Hill f. But now we know that last year's kickstarter has not only launched the remakes of the first and third instalments, but also lifted the entire franchise to a new sales milestone.

According to the latest sales figures released by Gematsu, Silent Hill 2 Remake has sold 2.5 million copies to date, which when added to the total tally of previous instalments takes the Silent Hill franchise to over ten million copies sold. That also gives us an idea of how important the return has been, and also the million (that we know of, because it's probably already more) of Silent Hill f.

If you're one of those who haven't tried the game yet, but are curious to do so, Silent Hill 2 Remake has been chosen as one of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue on 21 October.