Silent Hill 2 Remake shows combat in gameplay trailer

Back in November, the developers at Bloober Team said that a new trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake would be worth the wait. That didn't just sound confident, but also implied more footage was around the corner. Well, there's something spooky on the other side of the corner, so it took a while longer than hoped, but it's finally here now.

Silent Hill 2 Remake did as expected show up in last night's State of Play in the form of what Bloober Team and Konami call a combat trailer. Makes sense, as we're shown a faster and better animated version of James beat the crap out of these weird-looking creatures with the memorable wooden plank and pipe before shooting them with the pistol, shotgun and rifle. That's just a small portion of it, however, as we also get to see him explore some iconic locations and trying to solve some puzzles. Then it sends by giving us the tiniest of glimpses at "Pyramid Head".

One thing we're not shown is a release date, so you can probably forget about the rumoured March launch.