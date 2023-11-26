Silent Hill 2 Remake raises expectations before new trailer

HQ

We haven't seen or heard anything noteworthy from Silent Hill 2 Remake after it was officially announced thirteen months ago, so it's understandable that many have been longing for more. Tonight's news will probably not make the wait any easier.

Because it seems like eager people have been asking Bloober Team about more Silent Hill 2 Remake information, as the Polish developers have released a statement on social media. The message states that development is progressing smoothly and on schedule, but Konami isn't planning to show more of the game just yet. They seem confident, however, as the announcement ends with:

"(...) we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile".

