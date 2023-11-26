Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake raises expectations before new trailer

Bloober Team says Konami decides when to show more of the game and that the wait will be worth it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We haven't seen or heard anything noteworthy from Silent Hill 2 Remake after it was officially announced thirteen months ago, so it's understandable that many have been longing for more. Tonight's news will probably not make the wait any easier.

Because it seems like eager people have been asking Bloober Team about more Silent Hill 2 Remake information, as the Polish developers have released a statement on social media. The message states that development is progressing smoothly and on schedule, but Konami isn't planning to show more of the game just yet. They seem confident, however, as the announcement ends with:

"(...) we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile".

What do you hope to see and learn more about next?

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Related texts



Loading next content