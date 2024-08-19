Silent Hill 2 Remake Preview: Predictably terrifying

HQ

I've grown to really appreciate the survival horror genre of video games. Where we went through a phase of hyper-monetisation, unfound numbers of multiplayer projects, and generally an abscess of single player gems, the survival horror genre was there to nourish those of us that wanted something different, or arguably more traditional. There's something so admirable and honest about a game that doesn't require friends or online companions, one where you purchase said game and you get the ability to experience it in its entirety at launch without needing to wait for gated content to unlock, for example. And it's exactly this that made survival horrors a staple of my game library over the past few years.

With this little bit of waffle in mind, you can probably infer that Bloober Team's remake of Konami's famed survival horror game Silent Hill 2 was pretty high on my list of anticipated titles, more so in fact since I was barely a coherent toddler when the original game made its arrival on PS2 back in 2002. So, with this remake set to debut in October, I recently had the chance to flock to London to experience a big chunk of what it will bring to the table, approximately the opening three hours to be exact. And let me just clarify this before moving on: while I was not in any emotional or mental place to tackle the challenges of the town of Silent Hill back in 2002 as a four-year-old, I have since gone back and lived through what many still regard to this day as a timeless piece of video game history. With Silent Hill 2 being such a well-received game, you might be wondering if a remake is both necessary and successful, and from what I got to test, I would say that this remake will do for Silent Hill and Konami what Resident Evil 2 kickstarted for Capcom and the Resident Evil franchise as a whole a few years ago.

Now there's also a very real reason as for why I dropped the Resident Evil bomb this early, and that's because if you've played one of the recent remakes of Capcom's famed series you will be very familiar with what Silent Hill 2's remake offers too. There's a similar very linear story to work through, set in a twisted and atmospheric town overrun by horrors, where you as the protagonist must get around by completing puzzles and environmental challenges while simultaneously surviving the dangers of various infernal and relentless monsters as an underequipped hero. That's not a Silent Hill (or Resident Evil) pitfall, it's just the way that survival horror as a genre has evolved, arguably with Silent Hill 2 paving the way to this styling over 20 years ago. Today, there's a very clear blueprint for making these kinds of games and Silent Hill 2's remake does nothing to stand apart from exactly what we'd expect it to resemble. Although perhaps you could simply say that should see it receiving bonus points for authenticity.

Predictability is the name of the game in Silent Hill 2. As you work through the foggy town, into dilapidated buildings, and into haunting and gore-infested corridors, there's both the overwhelming sense of forebode and the ever-present feeling that around every corner is an enemy waiting to jump out at you. Add to this puzzles that include finding keys, turning crank wheels, acquiring coins and slotting them into a machine in the right way, combining key items to make another key item, cracking safes, and surveying the surrounding to find the solution to the very local puzzle. Silent Hill 2 does all of this with class and level of challenge that will often see you ramming your head against a wall while attempting to come to literally any possible solution.

Bloober Team has done a fantastic job at developing a truly terrifying atmosphere in Silent Hill 2. In many ways, it reminds of Layers of Fear and its haunting and eerie level structure. And the enemy design and how the Polish horror veterans have taken a collection of memorable and iconic models and made them even more frightening and unsettling is another highlight (yes, even the horrifying Pyramid Head), even if the combat is a bit too rudimentary and repetitive to be memorable. Silent Hill 2 has gone in favour of shaky ranged combat with a limited-ammo pistol and melee action using a spiked wood plank paving the way to light and heavy strikes, and dodge manoeuvres too. Yes, it's authentic and accurate to the original game, but it also feels a bit dated and as though a few risks could have been taken in a 2024 remake.

But here's the thing, even though Silent Hill 2 feels like pretty much every other survival horror game currently on the market - again, partly because many copied what it did originally back in 2002 - it's also gripping and crammed with so much character and attention to detail that you became enthralled and wrapped up in the mysterious and unravelling story. While the original game will remain memorable for what it did for horror games over two decades ago, this remake is the much more accessible, frightening, and atmospheric option thanks to Bloober's great effort bringing back to life such a storied setting.

The best way I can possibly describe my experience with Silent Hill 2 is to simply bring it full circle back to Resident Evil. If you've played the recent remakes and are familiar with how they changed and updated their original versions, then you will be absolutely familiar with how Bloober Team has approached remaking Konami's famous sequel too. Silent Hill 2 won't surprise or blow you away but it will keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat as you continue unpacking the twisted mysteries of this once idyllic small American town. This is already a strong contender for the winner of the spooky season in the gaming space.