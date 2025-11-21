Silent Hill 2 Remake now released for Xbox and Konami has a special surprise

HQ

After just over a year of exclusivity for PC and PlayStation 5, the remake of Silent Hill 2 has now been released for Xbox Series S/X. And with a really nice offer as well. Both Silent Hill 2 and the more expensive Deluxe Edition are being released with a 50% discount (£27.49 / €34.99 and £34.99 / €39.99 respectively) and it supports Microsoft's Play Anywhere initiative, which means you'll get it for both PC and Xbox.

At the time of writing, it is unclear how long the promotion will last, but if you want to experience some hardcore horror from Bloober and Konami, now is the time to grab it while it's really cheap on the Xbox Game Store.

If you want to know more about the adventure and what has changed since the 2001 original in this version, we recommend our review, which you can read here.