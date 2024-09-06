Silent Hill 2 Remake lets you switch off the user interface

HQ

Many of us are looking forward to Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 Remake, and for those who are looking for the ultimate horror experience, we are happy to announce that it will be possible to completely switch off the user interface in the game.

This was revealed earlier today via a post on the developer's X account, where they described how you will also be able to activate a flickering filter that distorts the colours slightly and aims to really give you that 90s feel.

Among fans, there has been some concern about Bloober Team's ability to do justice to the original with this new remake, and previous trailers haven't quite lived up to what many expected. However, as the launch has approached and more information has become available, opinions have seemingly shifted in favour.

The clarification that the user interface can be switched off, as well as the many small adjustments made to offer a more "old school" experience. It certainly raises expectations a bit, and we're obviously looking forward to seeing what Bloober has managed to achieve.

What are your hopes for Silent Hill 2 Remake, are they more positive now than when it was first announced?