Silent Hill 2 Remake launches in October

HQ

Perhaps the most anticipated game on Sony's PlayStation stream that just ended was Silent Hill 2 Remake, which has been hinted at by good sources and the developers themselves to be almost ready for months. And now we finally know when it's coming.

It will be on October 8 that we get to return to the eerie town, now completely redesigned by the horror masters at Bloober Team. Judging from this video, the game seems to be much more action-oriented than the original - but of course, it could be that Bloober Team and Konami simply wanted a somewhat fast-paced trailer.

In addition to PlayStation 5, Silent Hill 2 Remake is also coming to PC.