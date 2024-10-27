English
Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake is the fastest-selling game in the series.

Bloober Team has struck gold.

Konami has announced that Silent Hill 2 Remake has sold over one million copies in just three days—a remarkable feat, especially considering it's a remake of a game over twenty years old.

This also makes it the fastest-selling title in the entire Silent Hill series. The game has received over 95% positive ratings on Steam, and many fans are now eagerly clamoring for remakes of both Silent Hill 1 and Silent Hill 3. While no one knows what the future holds, strong sales usually fuel interest in similar projects. Here's hoping there's more to come, giving us plenty of terrifying moments to look forward to.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

