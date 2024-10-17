Silent Hill 2 Remake has sold over 1 million copies

HQ

While there were some shaky previews for Silent Hill 2's remake, Bloober Team eventually unveiled a game that had fans and critics equally impressed. It's no surprise then, that the game has sold well.

According to new figures from Konami, the game has sold over 1 million copies at the time of writing. These statistics come from the 11th of October as well, just days after the game first launched.

By now, those figures have likely improved a lot, and it just goes to show that horror game fans still love the classics. With Capcom having found success with its Resident Evil remakes for years, perhaps we'll see more staple horror franchises make their returns in this way.