Silent Hill 2 Remake has been age-rated for Xbox Series S/X in the US

Not long ago, we reported that Silent Hill 2 Remake was said to have a one-year exclusivity period, which ended on October 8, after which a well-known and credible insider said that the game would soon be released for Xbox Series S/X.

And it seems that the information was correct. User Wario64 has now noted via Bluesky that the game has been age-rated via ESRB for Xbox in the US. This is usually done relatively shortly prior to announcements, so hopefully it won't be long before we see and hear something official about the matter.

Earlier this week, Windows Central reported unconfirmed information that Microsoft will be running a so-called Xbox Partner Preview event this November, where third-party Play Anywhere titles will receive extra attention. If this is true, it seems likely that we will see Silent Hill 2 Remake there as a Play Anywhere title, which means that after purchase, you will be able to play it on both PC and Xbox with shared save files.