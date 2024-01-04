Silent Hill 2 Remake and the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake are set to launch in 2024

HQ

Going into a new year is always fun for those of us reporting on gaming news, as many companies have a habit of posting messages revealing things about the future they probably didn't mean to. Ubisoft did it with Star Wars Outlaws earlier this week, and now it's Sony's turn to announce something Konami has been fairly vague about.

Because PlayStation has made a website dedicated to some of the most anticipated games coming in 2024, and the list includes both Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 Remake. Two games Konami only has alluded to the release window of. There's even a disclaimer at the bottom making it clear the list isn't about "2024 and beyond" games or anything like that:

"All featured titles scheduled for release in 2024 at the time of publication."

The latter isn't especially surprising considering the developers at Bloober Team keep reiterating many of them have moved on to another project and that they want show more soon. MGS3 shouldn't be a shock either, as we've heard rumours about it for years, but it's still nice to get a semi-confirmation. Now we'll just have to wait and see if this is true and how long we'll have to wait between Silent Hill 2 Remake and Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater.

Which remake is on top of your list?