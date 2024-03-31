Silent Hill 2 Remake adds pole-dancing in a strip-club

HQ

Bloober Team has kept on reiterating that the development of Silent Hill 2 Remake is basically done, so it's understandable rumours about an imminent launch have popped up several times already in 2024. Now we have our clearest indication yet, however, and it includes details about changes.

The American Entertainment Software Rating Board, better known as ESRB, has rated Silent Hill 2 Remake. This usually happens mere weeks or a couple of months before launch, so it seems like we'll get this reimagining of the beloved classic from 2001 before fall arrives.

I write reimagining because the rating also reveals that this remake will include new elements. Maybe my memory is failing me, but I can't remember any "characters pole-dancing in strip-club settings" in the original. Maybe some of these changes will be shown or teased in the next, seemingly close, trailer. It'll apparently at least include a release date, so stay tuned.