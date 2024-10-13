Silent Hill 2 mod lets you experience the town without its signature fog

HQ

That mods for Silent Hill 2 would eventually appear was, of course, just a matter of time, and among the first is one that completely removes the fog from the town. While much of the atmosphere is obviously lost, it also highlights the enormous graphical effort put into this remake. Another mod recreates a sign in the game that, in the 2012 HD Collection (of Silent Hill 2 and 3), used the Comic Sans font.

In fact, the game without fog looks really impressive. So experiencing it as intended first, and then returning for a second round without the fog, might be a good idea.